Clarence Sellers Jr. -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Clarence Sellers Jr., 65, of 131 Shrike Road, St. Matthews, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.
The family will not be accepting visitors at the residence. Family and friends may express their condolences by calling 803-823-2065 and 951-775-4011, and at the funeral home.
Services are entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.
