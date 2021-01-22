 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clarence Sellers Jr. -- St. Matthews
0 comments

Clarence Sellers Jr. -- St. Matthews

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. MATTHEWS -- Clarence Sellers Jr., 65, of 131 Shrike Road, St. Matthews, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

The family will not be accepting visitors at the residence. Family and friends may express their condolences by calling 803-823-2065 and 951-775-4011, and at the funeral home.

Services are entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News