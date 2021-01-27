Clarence Sellers Jr. -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Graveside services for Clarence Sellers Jr. will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Union AME Church, Elloree.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, at the funeral home.

COVID precautions to include masks and social distancing will be observed both at the funeral home during viewing and during the graveside services.

Services are entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.