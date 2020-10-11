Clarence Russell Thompson, MD -- Myrtle Beach

Clarence's childhood and early adulthood were spent in Orangeburg. He attended Trinity United Methodist Church in Orangeburg, and accepted Christ as a young man. Clarence graduated from Wilkinson High School in 1965 and attended South Carolina State University, where he received his bachelor of science degree in chemistry. The MD degree was subsequently earned at Meharry Medical College in1973. After graduation, Clarence served an internship at Madigan Army Medical Center and residency training at the Brooke Army Medical Center. He did further subspecialty training and attained board certification in internal medicine and rheumatology at the University of Louisville Hospitals in Louisville, Kentucky.

Upon completion of his medical training, Clarence then went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Army with distinction. He served both stateside and in Europe. He was recognized for meritorious service as Chief, Ambulatory Clinics, United States Army Medical Department Activity, Fort Jackson, for his professionalism, outstanding leadership, clinical acumen, dedication and commitment. He served as Chief, Internal Medicine Service, for two years at the United States Medical Department Activity, Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Because of his exemplary performance of duty in keeping with the highest traditions of military service, Clarence was again recognized for outstanding contributions to the United States Army. He was also deployed to Germany related to the Rapid Defense Force. He retired from active military service at the rank of lieutenant colonel.