Clarence Perry Jr. -- Walterboro

WALTERBORO – Funeral services for Clarence Perry Jr., 79, of 2473 Russell St., Orangeburg, will be held at noon Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Mount Carmel Baptist Church, Cameron, with the Rev. Barry Fogle, pastor, officiating.

Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Perry transitioned from Earth to eternity on Nov. 18.

Mr. Perry will lie in repose one hour prior to service at the church with the family greeting visitors 30 minutes prior to the service. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.

The family will not be accepting visitors at the residence. Friends may call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.

