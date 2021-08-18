 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clarence Lynn Edward Beason -- Detroit
0 comments

Clarence Lynn Edward Beason -- Detroit

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Clarence Lynn Edward Beason

DETROIT -- Clarence Lynn Edward Beason, 53, of Detroit, Michigan, passed away on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at Bethel Baptist Church, 3705 Cope Road, Cope. The Rev. Darrell Wilkins will be officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at Bethel Baptist Church prior to the funeral service.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are David Brabham, Ronald Gunnells, Dillon Beason, Jordan Beason and Charles Beason.

Mr. Beason was born on Oct. 23, 1967, in Bamberg, the son of Clarence Beason and Peggy Chavis Tucker. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. Mr. Beason loved life and being with his family.

Survivors include his father, Clarence Beason (Angie) of Orangeburg; mother, Peggy Tucker of Aiken; son, Christopher Beason; three grandchildren; sisters, Tina Beason of Aiken, Sallie Beason of Lexington, Anna Carroll (Justin) of Orangeburg; brother, Jordan Beason (Mikayla) of Neeses; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Thompson Funeral Home Inc., 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News