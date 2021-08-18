Clarence Lynn Edward Beason -- Detroit

DETROIT -- Clarence Lynn Edward Beason, 53, of Detroit, Michigan, passed away on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at Bethel Baptist Church, 3705 Cope Road, Cope. The Rev. Darrell Wilkins will be officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at Bethel Baptist Church prior to the funeral service.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are David Brabham, Ronald Gunnells, Dillon Beason, Jordan Beason and Charles Beason.

Mr. Beason was born on Oct. 23, 1967, in Bamberg, the son of Clarence Beason and Peggy Chavis Tucker. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. Mr. Beason loved life and being with his family.

Survivors include his father, Clarence Beason (Angie) of Orangeburg; mother, Peggy Tucker of Aiken; son, Christopher Beason; three grandchildren; sisters, Tina Beason of Aiken, Sallie Beason of Lexington, Anna Carroll (Justin) of Orangeburg; brother, Jordan Beason (Mikayla) of Neeses; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Thompson Funeral Home Inc., 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

