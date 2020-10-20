Clarence L. Brandyburg -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Clarence L. Brandyburg, 93, of 2875 Homestead Road, died Oct. 19,2020, at Jolley Acres following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence and the funeral home. The family will be accepting limited guests die to COVID-19. You may call the family at 803-829-3404.