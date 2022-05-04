Clarence L. ‘Ant’ Corley -- Oangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Clarence L. “Ant” Corley, 78, of 1546 Orangewood Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Bull Swamp Baptist Church, with the Rev. Dr. Ephriam D. Stephens, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Mr. Corley passed April 26 at the residence.

Mr. Corley will lie in repose one hour prior to service at the church.

Public visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Masks required.

The family will be accepting limited visitors at the residence, following COVID-19 guidelines, from 3 to 6 p.m. daily. Friends may also call the funeral home.

