Clarence Johnson -- Dorchester
0 comments

Clarence Johnson -- Dorchester

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DORCHESTER -- Graveside services for Mr. Clarence Johnson, 70, of 2416 Highway 78, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Bryant Temple Church, Dorchester.

Friends may call the Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.Stevensfh.net.

To plant a tree in memory of Clarence Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News