Clarence Johnson -- Dorchester

DORCHESTER -- Graveside services for Mr. Clarence Johnson, 70, of 2416 Highway 78, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Bryant Temple Church, Dorchester.
Friends may call the Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
