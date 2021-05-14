Clarence Jennings -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Clarence Jennings, 59, of 836 Clear Pond Road, died May 10, 2021, at Midlands Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15,2021, at St. James Cemetery, Cordova.

Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held Friday, May 14,2021, from 1 to 7 p.m.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will not be receiving guests due to COVID-19.

You may contact his daughter, Danielle Jennings, at 803-315-2448.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com