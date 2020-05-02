Clarence J. Lowe -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS --Clarence J. Lowe, 78, of St. Matthews, passed away unexpectedly at his residence.
A private graveside service will be held.
Mr. Clarence was born on May 17, 1941, in Windsor. He was the son of the late Larry Edward Lowe and the late Margaret Wall Lowe. He was a faithful member of Calhoun Baptist Church in St. Matthews. Mr. Clarence was an avid Ham radio operator. He was predeceased by his wife, Mary Gaskins Lowe, and a sister.
Survivors include “his girls,” Rhonda Zeigler Berry (Jerry), Glenda Zeigler Shuler (Randy), Sandra Zeigler Lamberth (James); nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Calhoun Baptist Church at 4318 Old State Road (176), St. Matthews, S.C. 29135.
