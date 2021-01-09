Clarence Hair -- Dumfries, Va.

DUMFRIES, Va. -- Clarence Hair, 69, of 17370 Hot Springs Way, died Dec. 24, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Macedonia AME Church Cemetery, Cope.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

No public viewing will be held.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com