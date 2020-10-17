Clarence Gardner -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Clarence Gardner, 64, of 620 Doyle St., Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park. The Rev. Lewis Grant is officiating.
Mr. Gardner passed away Monday, Oct. 12, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17.
Friends may call at the residence of his niece, Cheryl Grant, 446 Holt Drive, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
