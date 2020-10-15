Clarence Gardner -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Clarence Gardner, 64, of 620 Doyle St., Orangeburg, passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence of his niece, Cheryl Grant, 446 Holt Drive, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.