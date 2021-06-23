Clarence 'CR' Riley -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Graveside services for Clarence "CR" Riley, 57, of St. George, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, at St. Matthew Baptist Church Cemetery, Reevesville, with Elder Frazier officitaing.

Friends may call at Stevens Funeral Home of St. George. Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24. Online condolences can be made at www.Stevensfh.net.