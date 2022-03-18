 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clarence ‘CJ’ Sellers Jr. -- Elloree

Clarence ‘CJ’ Sellers Jr.

ELLOREE -- Funeral services for Mr. Clarence "CJ" Sellers Jr., 26, of 679 Hardware St., Elloree, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Lake Marion High School, 3656 Tee Vee Road, Santee. Burial will follow in Browning Branch Cemetery, Old Number Six Hwy, Elloree.

Masks and temperature checks will be required for attendance at the service and viewing at the funeral home.

Viewing is scheduled from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 18, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family is receiving limited guests at the residence between the hours of 3 to 9 p.m. daily; masks will be required.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.

