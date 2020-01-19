GREER -- Clarence Augustus Abbott, 84, of Greer, husband of Marbeth Kapp Abbott, entered into eternal rest Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.
His funeral service will be held at Saint George the Martyr Anglican Church, 427 Batesville Road, Simpsonville, on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 2 p.m. A reception will follow the service.
Interment will be the following day at 11 a.m. in Sunnyside Cemetery, 626 Summers Ave., Orangeburg.
The family will receive friends in the cemetery following the burial.
Born and raised in Seneca, Clarence was the son of Lucian Dumas Abbott and Florence Eliza Rankin Abbott. He graduated from Seneca High School and attended Clemson College, where he lettered and played baseball on the 1958 Tigers team in the College World Series. He received his Pharm. D. from the University of Georgia in 1966, and practiced pharmacy for 43 years.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Marbeth; his son, Kapp A. Abbott (Rayna) of Greer; grandchildren, Anna Margaret and Bradley William Abbott; and nieces and nephews. Clarence was predeceased by his parents, brothers and sisters.
The family wishes to thank Interim Hospice for their compassionate and professional care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint George the Martyr Anglican Church, 427 Batesville Road, Simpsonville, SC 29681.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
