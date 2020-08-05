You have permission to edit this article.
Clarence Aiken -- Ehrhardt
EHRHARDT -- Clarence Aiken, 85, of 16252 Broxton Bridge Road, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Regional Medical Center.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, in the Hickory Hill United Methodist Church cemetery, Smoaks. The family has asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.

Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

