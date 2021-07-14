Claree Richardson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – A memorial service for Claree Richardson, 79, of 9327 Charleston Highway, Orangeburg, will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.
Mrs. Richardson died Friday, July 2.
Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.
No public viewing will be held.
Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.
