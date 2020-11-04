Clara Sue Johnson Boltin -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Clara Sue Johnson Boltin, 83, went to be with her Lord on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. She traded her earthly house in for her eternal home.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg. The Rev. George Moore and the Rev. David Royster will be officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Thompson Funeral Home Inc., 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

Pallbearers will be Charles Smalls, William Goins, Clyde Hoover, Paul Boswell, McArthur Lewis and Scott Boltin

Clara was the wife of Jacob Boltin and she was the cherished, beloved mother of three children, Jeff Boltin, Jeremy Boltin (Luk) and Barbara Goins (William). She will always be remembered by her children and her husband for her support, love, devotion and Godly character, placing their needs and desires before her own. She was the “GLUE” that held the family together.