BAMBERG -- Clara Moses, 74, 105 Rhoad Park St., Bamberg, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at the Inez Thomas Residential Care Home, Augusta, Ga.

Funeral services will be announced at a later date by Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg. Friends may call at the residence from 4 to 7 p.m. daily.

Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

