Clara Mae Olivia Robinson -- Tallahassee, Fla.

Clara Mae Olivia Robinson

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Funeral services for Mrs. Clara Mae Olivia Robinson, 98, of 1314 Fransico Drive, Tallahassee, Flo., and formerly of Orangeburg, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Larry McCutcheon is officiating.

Mrs. Robinson passed away Sunday, Aug. 7, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14. The ladies of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. will conduct their ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 14.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

