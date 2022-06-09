 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clara Mae Lewis -- Vero Beach, Fla.

VERO BEACH, Fla. -- Clara Mae Lewis, 90, of Vero Beach, Florida, and formerly of Reevesville, passed away on June 2, 2022, at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital, Vero Beach.

The viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 10, at the funeral home. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, 290 Mt. Pisgah Road, Reevesville. The burial will take place immediately after the service at the church cemetery.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477 (843-563-4332).

