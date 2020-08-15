You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clara Mae Dowling -- Bamberg
0 comments

Clara Mae Dowling -- Bamberg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Clara Mae Dowling

BAMBERG -- Clara Mae Carter Dowling, 88, of 54 Tadpole Lane, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at her residence.

Graveside services will be held on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at 10 a.m. in the St. Phillips COGIC Cemetery, Govan.

The Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

The family has asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.

To plant a tree in memory of Clara Dowling as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News