Clara Mae Dowling -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Clara Mae Carter Dowling, 88, of 54 Tadpole Lane, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at her residence.

Graveside services will be held on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at 10 a.m. in the St. Phillips COGIC Cemetery, Govan.

The Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

The family has asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.

