Clara B. Moses

BAMBERG -- Deaconess Clara B. Moses, 74, of 105 Rhoad Park St., Bamberg (Retired Financial Aid Director at Denmark Technical College), died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in the Inez Thomas Residential Care Home, Augusta, Georgia.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in the Thankful Baptist Church, 442 Bridge St., Bamberg. The burial will follow in the Bamberg Memory Gardens.

The casket will be placed in the church at 10 a.m.

The Denmark Alumnae Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated will be conducting their Omega Omega Service 6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at the funeral home. The public is invited.

Friends may call at the residence between 4 and 7 p.m. daily, or at the church fellowship hall after the burial.

The Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

