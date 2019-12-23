BAMBERG -- Deaconess Clara B. Moses, 74, of 105 Rhoad Park St., Bamberg (Retired Financial Aid Director at Denmark Technical College), died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in the Inez Thomas Residential Care Home, Augusta, Georgia.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in the Thankful Baptist Church, 442 Bridge St., Bamberg. The burial will follow in the Bamberg Memory Gardens.
The casket will be placed in the church at 10 a.m.
You have free articles remaining.
The Denmark Alumnae Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated will be conducting their Omega Omega Service 6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at the funeral home. The public is invited.
Friends may call at the residence between 4 and 7 p.m. daily, or at the church fellowship hall after the burial.
The Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.