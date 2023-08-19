ORANGEBURG -- It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Cindy G. Carr, who left this world on August 16, 2023.

Born on November 5, 1968, Cindy G. Carr brought boundless joy, love and laughter into the lives of all who knew her. She was a cherished daughter, sister, friend, and so much more. Her infectious smile and compassionate heart touched everyone she met.

Cindy was a beacon of light in our lives, radiating kindness, empathy, and an unwavering sense of devotion. She had an insatiable curiosity that led her on incredible adventures, and her enthusiasm for life was truly contagious. She had a knack for making even the mundane moments feel extraordinary, reminding us all to appreciate the beauty in every day.

As a sister, Cindy was an irreplaceable presence. She was a source of guidance, comfort, and laughter. The bond she shared with her siblings was unbreakable, forged through shared memories, inside jokes, and the deep understanding that only siblings can have.

Cindy had a great love and passion for music and was an incredible singer and songwriter. She also loved to play the guitar and when she played the room would light up around her. She also loved to dance!

Her memory will forever live on in the hearts of her family and friends. While we mourn her physical absence, we take solace in knowing that her spirit will continue to shine brightly through the stories and memories we hold dear.

Cindy G. Carr is survived by her daughter Patty (Eric) M. Caldwell, daughter Letty Carrales of Texas. Her beloved grandchildren Ally and Aiden whom Muga loved very much. Mother Patricia M. Runions, her sisters Tammy Beach Sainz (Russel Lowder) and Sheena Holmes and stepsister Rhonda Hermes, her brother Tony Freeman and stepbrothers Randy and Sean Runions. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends who cherished her deeply.

Cindy shared an incredibly special bond with nieces Abbie, Brooke, and Emma Grace, her nephew Paul, and great-nephew Jackson whose love they will carry with them forever more.

Cindy will join her beloved Father in heaven Rudolph Freeman and her brothers David Rudolph Freeman and Robert Freeman.

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Cindy G. Carr will be held at 6:30 pm Monday, August 21, 2023, at Simmons Funeral Home, 8824 Old Number Six Highway, Santee.

We invited all those who knew and loved Cindy to join us in bidding her a fond farewell and celebrating her beautiful life. Though her physical presence may have left us, her impact will be felt for generations to come.

Rest in peace, dear Cindy. You will forever remain in our hearts, and your memory will continue to guide and inspire us.