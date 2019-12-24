{{featured_button_text}}
COPE -- A memorial visitation for Cynthia Renae “Cindy” Bowman, 57, of Cope, will be held from 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in the Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Denmark.

The family has requested that memorial contributions be sent to Folk Funeral Home, P.O. Box 367, Denmark, SC 29042. Cindy passed away on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at home with her family.

Born in Orangeburg County, she was a daughter of the late Julian Hart and Gennie Doris Edwards Baltzegar and was married to Vincent Ray Bowman. Cindy worked as a switch board operator for Husqvarna. She enjoyed flowers and loved spending time with her grandkids and the rest of her family.

Survivors include her husband Vincent Ray Bowman of the home; her daughters, Tracey (Dwight) McKeithan of Ehrhardt and Teresa (John) Ellisor of Joint Base, Charleston; a son-in-law, Jack Cheung of Clarksville, Tennessee; two sisters, Julie Hart of North and Gail Hart of Cordova; her grandchildren, Emily, Hailey, Aubree, Jackson, Nicholas and Adrian.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Tonya Cheung, and a granddaughter, Alayna Cheung.

