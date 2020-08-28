Chyrel Ann Lebednik Culler -- Irmo

IRMO -- Chyrel Ann Lebednik Culler, 73, of Irmo, passed away Aug. 27, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, in Memorial Park Cemetery, Orangeburg, with Wallace Rabon officiating. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service.
Chyrel was born in Orangeburg to Ann Inabinet Lebednik and the late Victor A. Lebednik. She retired from BellSouth and worked for Julia Neal Fashions for over 10 years. Chyrel was a former member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Orangeburg.
Chyrel is survived by her mother; daughter, Heather C. French (Brett); grandson, Blake French; sisters, Joan L. Wilkins (Rick) and Julie L. Dean (Clyde); brother, Mark Lebednik; and four nephews.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, SC Chapter, Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.