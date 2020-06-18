Christopher Randy Zimmerman
ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Christopher Randy Zimmerman, 49, of 67 Northwood Court, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, in the Glover's Funeral Home chapel. Burial will be in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park. Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations. Everyone attending the service must wear a mask.
He died June 10 following an extended illness.
Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at the funeral home.
Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.
