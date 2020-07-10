Christopher Lee St. John -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Christopher Lee St. John, 39, of Orangeburg, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at Thompson Funeral Home Inc., 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. Burial will follow in Crestlawn Memorial Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 11, prior to the funeral services.

Pallbearers will be Joey Cassleman, Chris Chavis, Matthew Baughman, Joey Branham, C.J. Goodwin and Matthew Wending.

Christopher was born on Dec.19, 1980, in New Orleans, the son of Betty Sue Baughman McDougald and the late Ronald Lee St. John.

Survivors include his daughter, Adisyn Leigh St. John of Orangeburg; mother and stepfather, Betty Sue and Charles E. McDougald of Orangeburg; stepmother, Dawn Marie St. John of Sumter; sister, Elizabeth Ann Herring of Navarre, Florida; brother, Bryan James St. John of Albuquerque, New Mexico; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Friends may call or come by the residence of Bennie “H.B.” McDougald, 55 Autumn Lane, Swansea, on Saturday, July 11, after the funeral services.

Memorials may be made to Thompson Funeral Home Inc., 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

