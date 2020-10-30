Christopher L. Moskowitz -- Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Christopher L. Moskowitz of Baltimore passed away Oct. 27, 2020, in Baltimore.
He was born May 10, 1971, in Bronx, New York.
He leaves to mourn his death his parents, Ron and Ella Moskowitz of Orangeburg, South Carolina; two beloved daughters, Brittany Moskowitz of Orangeburg and Candace Mims of Columbia, S.C.; two granddaughters, Harmoni Moskowitz-Brooks and Halaya Brooks; one grandson, Braylen Brooks, all of Orangeburg; three sisters, Valerie D. Moskowitz of Valley Stream, New York, Margaret E. Moskowitz of College Park, Maryland, and Dale Moskowitz-Morant (Maurice) of Orangeburg; three nieces; one nephew; and a host of other relatives and friends who loved him dearly. Special mention Bro. Nickolas Green of Baltimore, who studied the Bible with him.
A private memorial is being planned.
