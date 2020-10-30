Christopher L. Moskowitz -- Baltimore

He leaves to mourn his death his parents, Ron and Ella Moskowitz of Orangeburg, South Carolina; two beloved daughters, Brittany Moskowitz of Orangeburg and Candace Mims of Columbia, S.C.; two granddaughters, Harmoni Moskowitz-Brooks and Halaya Brooks; one grandson, Braylen Brooks, all of Orangeburg; three sisters, Valerie D. Moskowitz of Valley Stream, New York, Margaret E. Moskowitz of College Park, Maryland, and Dale Moskowitz-Morant (Maurice) of Orangeburg; three nieces; one nephew; and a host of other relatives and friends who loved him dearly. Special mention Bro. Nickolas Green of Baltimore, who studied the Bible with him.