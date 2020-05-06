Christopher Griddle -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Christopher Griddle -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Mr. Christopher Griddle, 66, of 175 Widgeon St., Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Mount Pisgah AME Church Cemetery, St. Matthews.

Graveside staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 6.

Mr. Griddle died Wednesday, April 29, at Prisma Health Baptist following an extended illness.

Friends may call at the residence and Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be accepting limited guest due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Christopher Griddle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News