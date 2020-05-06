Christopher Griddle -- Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Mr. Christopher Griddle, 66, of 175 Widgeon St., Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Mount Pisgah AME Church Cemetery, St. Matthews.

Graveside staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 6.

Mr. Griddle died Wednesday, April 29, at Prisma Health Baptist following an extended illness.

Friends may call at the residence and Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be accepting limited guest due to COVID-19.

