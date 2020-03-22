Christopher Clay Owens Jr. -- Sumter

SUMTER -- Funeral services for Mr. Christopher Clay Owens Jr., 25, of Sumter (formerly of New York), will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 23, 2020, in the Simmons Funeral Home chapel and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park. Minister Ronnie Busby is officiating.

Mr. Owens passed away Sunday, March 1.

The family will receive friends from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 23, at the New Vision Center, Orangeburg

Family and friends may call at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

