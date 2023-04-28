ORANGEBURG - Christopher A. Smith of Orangeburg, SC, departed this life on April 23, 2023.
He was well known as an employee with the Boys and Girls Club.
Allen Funeral Home of Walterboro is in Charge of Homegoing Services.
