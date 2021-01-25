Christine Taylor Thurmond -- Salley

SALLEY -- God in his infinite wisdom called Mrs. Christine Taylor Thurmond, 74, from this earth to her heavenly home on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Prisma Health Richland Hospital in Columbia.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at Antioch Baptist Church, North.
Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Swansea chapel, Swansea.
Due to Covid-19 precautions, the family will not be receiving visitors; however, you may call the residence of her daughter, Christabell Thurmond @ (803) 564-6680.
Online condolences may be sent to www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.
