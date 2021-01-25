 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Christine Taylor Thurmond -- Salley
0 comments

Christine Taylor Thurmond -- Salley

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SALLEY -- God in his infinite wisdom called Mrs. Christine Taylor Thurmond, 74, from this earth to her heavenly home on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Prisma Health Richland Hospital in Columbia.

Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at Antioch Baptist Church, North.

Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Swansea chapel, Swansea.

Due to Covid-19 precautions, the family will not be receiving visitors; however, you may call the residence of her daughter, Christabell Thurmond @ (803) 564-6680.

Online condolences may be sent to www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News