Christine Simpson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Christine Simpson, 56, of 146 Nadine Lane, died March 19, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

The funeral will be held at noon Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Unity Fellowship Community Church, with Pastor Jerome Anderson officiating.

The body will be placed in the church for viewing at 11 a.m.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com