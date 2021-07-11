Christine Robinson -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Mrs. Christine Robinson, 75, of 5246 Charleston-Augusta Road, passed away July 5, 2021, at her residence.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 12, 2021, at Bamberg Memory Gardens, Bamberg, with the Rev. Albert Shuler officiating.
Viewing for the public will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.
Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.
Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.