Christine Robinson -- Bamberg
BAMBERG -- Mrs. Christine Robinson, 75, of 5246 Charleston-Augusta Road, passed away July 5, 2021, at her residence.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 12, 2021, at Bamberg Memory Gardens, Bamberg, with the Rev. Albert Shuler officiating.

Viewing for the public will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com

