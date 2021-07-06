 Skip to main content
Christine Robinson -- Bamberg
BAMBERG -- Christine Robinson, 75, of 5264 Charleston-Augusta Road, passed away July 5, 2021, at her residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may call at the residence.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

