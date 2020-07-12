Christine Quattlebaum -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Christine Quattlebaum, 66, of 515 Coleman Ave., died July 7, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

