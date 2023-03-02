DENMARK -- Mrs. Christine Marvetta Collins, 83, of 290 Rutledge Street, passed on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at her residence.
A public viewing will be held on Friday, March 3, 2023 from 5p.m. – 7p.m. at Wright's Funeral Home, 1164 Hagood Ave., Denmark, SC. Funeral services for Mrs. Collins will be held at 11a.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Rome Baptist Church in Denmark, SC. The casket will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.
All COVID-19 Coronavirus guidance will be observed and masks are required.