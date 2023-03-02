A public viewing will be held on Friday, March 3, 2023 from 5p.m. – 7p.m. at Wright's Funeral Home, 1164 Hagood Ave., Denmark, SC. Funeral services for Mrs. Collins will be held at 11a.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Rome Baptist Church in Denmark, SC. The casket will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.