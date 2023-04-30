May 9, 1968 - April 9, 2023

ORANGEBURG - Mrs. Christine Mack "TEEN" Preston entered into eternal rest of Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Jacksonville, FL, formerly of Orangeburg, SC.

A memorial celebration will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, May 1, 2023, at Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church, 488 Lawton Road, Orangeburg, SC; with Reverend W. James Williams, Pastor and Reverend Barbara Mavin, Assistant Pastor.

Family and friends may contact, Mr. Rayford (Carolyn) Mack at 1730 Saxon Drive, Orangeburg, SC, 29115; (803) 535-9764.

Eternity Funeral Home of Jacksonville, FL is assisting the family with arrangements.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.