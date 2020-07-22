Christine Cummings -- Laurelton, N.Y.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAURELTON, N.Y. -- Christine Cummings of 137-44 232nd St, Laurelton, formerly of Orangeburg, died July 20, 2020, following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the funeral home. The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

To plant a tree in memory of Christine Cummings as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.