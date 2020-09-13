Christine Coulter -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Christine Coulter, 53, of 1212 Lucky Leaf St., Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Granger Baptist Church Cemetery, Elloree.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Ms. Coulter died Sunday, Sept. 6, at MUSC following an extended illness.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be accepting limited guest due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.