Christina ‘Tina’ Smith

Ms. Christina was born in Peabody, Massachusetts, to the late Lawrence Martin Kohut Sr. and the late Mary Frances O'Meara Kohut. She was the mother of Linnie R. Sutcliffe Jr. and his wife Brenda, Thea Frances Mason and her husband Brad, Polly Fitzgibbon, Julie Reynolds and Janet M. Williams. Ms. Christina was the grandmother of Bradley Scott Mason and Jeremy Wayne Mason. She was the sister of Phyllis Ann Kohut Surman of Peabody, the late Lawrence Martine Kohut Jr. and the late Richard Kohut.

Ms. Christina was a veteran of the United States Air Force. She was affectionately known as Tina by her friends and co-workers. Ms. Christina worked several jobs throughout her life, but the job she enjoyed the most was washing golf carts at Hillcrest Golf Course. She officially retired at the age of 83.5 years. Ms. Christina enjoyed bowling with the women's league in Orangeburg. Her true passion was playing golf. She competed in several tournaments throughout the state.