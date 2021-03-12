 Skip to main content
Christina D. Williams -- Bamberg
BAMBERG -- Christina D. Williams, 32, of 35 Oakdale Trailer Park Road, died Monday, March 7, 2021, at her residence.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the Gethsemane Baptist Church Cemetery, Bamberg. Public viewing will be held on Friday from 2 to 7 p.m. at the chapel.

The Bamberg Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

The family and the funeral home has asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.

