Christina D. Williams -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Christina D. Williams, 32, of 35 Oakdale Trailer Park Road, died Monday, March 7, 2021, at her residence.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the Gethsemane Baptist Church Cemetery, Bamberg. Public viewing will be held on Friday from 2 to 7 p.m. at the chapel.

The Bamberg Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

The family and the funeral home has asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.