Christer Bell Jamison -- Santee
SANTEE -- Ms. Christer Bell Jamison, of 120 Fludd St., Santee, passed away at her residence on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19, the family is not receiving visitors at the residence; however, friends may call her daughter, Mary Jamison, at 803-496-7390, or the funeral home. Online condolences may also be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

