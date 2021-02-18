 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Christer Bell Jamison -- Santee
0 comments

Christer Bell Jamison -- Santee

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Christer Bell Jamison

SANTEE -- Graveside services for Mrs. Christer Bell Jamison, of 120 Fludd St., Santee, will be held at noon Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at Felderville AME Church, 1081 Woolbright Road, Santee, with the Rev. Johnny Byrd officiating.

Masks will be required for persons attending the service and those visiting the residence.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19, the family is receiving brief and limited visits at the residence, between the hours of noon to 8 PM daily. Friends may also call the funeral home. Online condolences may also be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News