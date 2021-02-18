Christer Bell Jamison -- Santee

SANTEE -- Graveside services for Mrs. Christer Bell Jamison, of 120 Fludd St., Santee, will be held at noon Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at Felderville AME Church, 1081 Woolbright Road, Santee, with the Rev. Johnny Byrd officiating.

Masks will be required for persons attending the service and those visiting the residence.

Due to COVID-19, the family is receiving brief and limited visits at the residence, between the hours of noon to 8 PM daily. Friends may also call the funeral home. Online condolences may also be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.