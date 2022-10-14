Christel Walker Guess -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Christel Walker Guess, 63, of Orangeburg passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at the Methodist Oaks.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

Christel was born in Orangeburg County to the late Richard Walker Sr. and the late Bobbie Townsend Walker. She enjoyed listening to old rock and roll music and watching movies. She loved spending time with her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Guess, her parents and a brother, Lester Walker.

Survivors include her brother, Richard “Rick” Walker Jr. (Rebecca Tucker); a number of nieces and nephews and her fur babies, “Diamond and Cocopella.”

The family would like to thank Amy Evans with the Methodist Oaks and her friend and caregiver, Tina Charron for their love, compassion and care for Christel.

Memorials may be made to the Maude Schiffley SPCA at 225 Ruf Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.

