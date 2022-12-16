Christa Cailynn Morris -- Bamberg

BAMBERG — Funeral services for Christa Cailynn Morris, 22, of Bamberg, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in the Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School Gymnasium, 267 Red Raider Drive, Bamberg, SC 29003, with Mrs. Amanda Rector officiating. Burial will follow in Southend Cemetery in Bamberg.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the gymnasium on Sunday.

Memorial contributions may be given to Folk Funeral Home, P.O. Box 367, Denmark, SC 29042.

Cailynn passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11.

Born in Walterboro, she was a daughter of Heather Renee Smoak and the late Clint Morris. She attended Cornerstone Church in Orangeburg. She worked at Blaze ‘N Buzz Catering, the Pit Stop Pub and as a housekeeper. She loved to cook for family and friends, especially around the holidays and special occasions. Cailynn was a wonderful mother to her daughter.

Survivors include her mother, Heather Renee Smoak (Howard Fanning); her daughter, Noelynn Renee Morris of the home; sisters, Tatyana (Vincent) Walker of Wagener and Carlee Morris (Treyton Still) of Bamberg; brothers, Joshua Inger of North Carolina, and Colby Morris and Camden Morris, both of Lexington; a nephew, Dreyton Brown; grandmother, Pamela Dean of Denmark; and step-grandmother, Diane Smoak of Bamberg.

In addition to her father, Clint Morris, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Danny and Deborah Morris; and grandfather, Greg Smoak.

Folk Funeral Home, Inc. and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our online registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.