Chrishey G. Davis -- Denmark

DENMARK -- Chrishey G. Davis, 63, of 163 White Lane, doed Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Columbia.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, in the Honey Ford Baptist Church, Denmark.

The burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Viewing at the funeral home will be Saturday from 1 to 7 p.m.

The Denmark Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

Friends may call at 4597 Legion Road, Blackville, after the burial.

