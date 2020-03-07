Chrishey G. Davis -- Denmark

DENMARK -- Chrishey G. Davis, 63, of 163 White Lane, doed Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Columbia.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, in the Honey Ford Baptist Church, Denmark.
The burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Viewing at the funeral home will be Saturday from 1 to 7 p.m.
The Denmark Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.
Friends may call at 4597 Legion Road, Blackville, after the burial.
