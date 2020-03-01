Chrishey G. Davis -- Denmark

DENMARK -- Chrishey G. Davis, 63, of 163 White Circle, died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Columbia.
Funeral services will be announced by the Denmark Chapel of Carroll Mortuary,
Friends may call at 4597 Legion Road, Blackville.
